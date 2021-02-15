© Instagram / Shaquille O'Neal





Shaquille O'Neal decided to invest in fist fighting promotion





Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal attended the Bare Knuckle Fighting Club promotion tournament. At the KnuckleMania event, BKFC head David Feldman announced that Shaquille plans to join the promotion. O'Neill himself said that before the conclusion of an agreement with the basketball player, the last details remained to be settled.

Former basketball player Shaquille O'Neill will invest in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Club promotion. The terms of the deal, which has not yet been completed, have not been disclosed.

«These are the greatest and coolest athletes. The fact that they don't use gloves makes them the strongest in the world. I think this is the future of martial arts, «Shaquille said.

«We now have one of the most sought-after athletes in the world. Who doesn't know Shaq? And now he is going to become a part of this company, and it will be very important for people who also want to be part of the company, «said BKFC CEO David Feldman during the KnuckleMania tournament, where a basketball player was one of the guests.

According to USA Today, O'Neill said he would most likely invest in BKFC, while Feldman said completing the deal with O'Neill was mainly about finalizing the final details.