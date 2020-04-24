© Instagram / Shawn Mendes





Shawn Mendes, the author of his “Mercy” trek, went online only to try IG filters





Shawn Mendes has been in a love relationship with singer Camila Cabello for a while and the couple seems to be truly in love despite height and age differences. The guys have been dating since last summer.

There was a funny story when Harry Styles pronounced Shawn Mendes' name in the wrong way. Shawn's fans on Twitter were worried about it but Mendes said jokingly that's how it's pronounced officially. Although Shawn dated Hailey in 2018, Justin Bieber has got quite good attitude towards him.

Shawn Mendes' fans have recently shared a short video from his online conference. It seems that the singer went online only for a few seconds in order to try IG fillers, which disappointed many of his fans. However, those who were online at that time, say that the full video was 3.21 minutes long.

Nevertheless, those who love Shawn Mendes, say they were happy to hear at least several words from the celebrity. Many of those who missed the event feel very upset and unlucky.

Besides, some people wonder if Shawn Mendes is growing a beard? They say he needs to shave his face.