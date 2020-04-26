 News > Shawn Mendes


No love, just dating: Shawn Mendes revealed true feelings to Camila Cabello
News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-26 17:22:03

In a latest interview, 21-year-old Shawn Mendes whose height by the way is 1,88 meter, admitted that his romance with Camila Cabello was arranged by his «Island Records» label and Camila's manager Roger Gold. So, will the performer of «Stitches» be like Harry Styles soon?

Shawn Mendes admitted that he regretted he could not open this fact to the public earlier, because he had to play a role for the public relations campaign of albums and singles.

Oh, my goodness, what a twist! We bet no one could predict such a development of the story!

After all, Shawn and Camila was an ideal couple and gathered millions of fans. Many of the fans respected this couple, were proud of them and set the celebs as an example. It is a pity that such a beautiful and warm relationship turned out to be an ordinary thought-out scenario.

We must respect Shawn for his honesty, but anyway, it is very sad that even such good artists are capable of such a rude lie!

Why do the most beautiful and loving couples either break up or do their stories turn out to be a lie? How can fans now believe anything? And there is one more question: why did Shawn and Camila keep silent about this for so long? Unfortunately, we were able to find out the truth only now. And Camila even did not dare to admit the lie to her fans!

