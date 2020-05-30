© Instagram / Shawn Mendes





Shawn Mendes is bored! What has happened to him?





These days, the famous singer has shared a cool photo of him standing on stage surrounded with crowds of fans. However, his mood leaves much to be desired.

Shawn Mendes has been dating American-Cuban singer Camila Cabello for almost a year and the couple seems to be very happy together. What's important is that their relationship does not interfere with their music careers. On the contrary, the guys help and support each other. By the way, Shawn Mendes is not just a singer, he's also a talented actor who starred in «The 100» drama series telling about a nuclear conflict on Earth.

In the recent photo on Instagram, Shawn Mendes is standing on the stage with his arms raised up high. He captioned the photo like this: «Feels like a lifetime ago». He obviously misses his concerts and touring! Of course, Shawn is bored of the quarantine but soon it will finish. What an attractive body he has! Shawn prefers to wear casual clothes while performing on stage. This time he has chosen a white skivvy that shows off his torso.

On his Twitter page, Shawn Mendes encourages everyone to join him in continuing to demand «Justice For Floyd». He provides the necessary resources on his page. So, if you feel like worried about this awful situation, join in.