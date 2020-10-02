Shawn Mendes is releasing a new single and album. Six hours are left!

© Instagram / Shawn Mendes





Shawn Mendes has informed on his official Instagram page that his new single «Wonder» will see the world on October 2nd. Let's learn the details further.

Shawn Mendes is known to have been dating Camila Cabello for three years but there is information about their breakup. The couple has denied it, though, saying that they have truly serious plans for the common future. Besides, Shawn Mendes is going to add their common song «Senorita» to his new studio album.

The singer's fans have been waiting really long for a new album and their wish will soon come true. Shawn Mendes' fourth album «Wonder» is available for pre-order and pre-save. Tomorrow, a single with the same name will be released. The official music video can be seen on YouTube. On his Instagram page, the star confessed that his song «Wonder» feels like «a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song».

Shawn Mendes said his new single is «a world and a journey and a dream. «Wonder» trailer filled fans with so much happiness! They are looking forward to the full video and the album. The video looks like a Disney movie. It can make you cry and your heart beat.