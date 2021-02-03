© Instagram / Shawn Mendes





Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton will invite Apple Watch users for a walk





Apple has attracted a number of celebrities to work on a new feature of the Apple Watch smartwatch. According to NME, the project involved performers Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes, actress Ouzo Aduba and basketball player Draymond Green - each of them recorded a separate monologue for users and shared their stories, photos and music.

The description of the feature on Apple's website says that it was created to encourage smartwatch owners to go for walks more often and «eat the fruits of one of the most useful activities.»

And so that users are not bored, they will be accompanied by the voices of celebrities - for example, Dolly Parton will talk about her career, family and what it was like to grow up on a farm in Tennessee.

New «series» of the project with different celebrities will appear in the Workout application for smart watches every Monday, the project will last until the end of April.