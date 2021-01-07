Shay Mitchell starts exercising actively. Take a look at this sweaty body!

© Instagram / Shay Mitchell





Shay Mitchell has informed her followers on Instagram that she is going to start a serious workout plan soon. Join the actress!

Shay Mitchell is known as Emily Fields in drama series «Pretty Little Liars» in which the actress co-starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario as Aria Montgomery, Hanna Marin and Spencer Hastings accordingly. Shay Mitchell also performed the role of Peach Salinger in 2018 thriller series «You». Shay Mitchell has been in a love relationship with Matte Babel since 2017 and gave birth to their daughter, Atlas Noa, in 2019.

Shay Mitchell confesses on her Instagram page that the past year was routine for her. It was hard to stay motivated, so the actress decided to use 2021 to develop healthy habits and, what is even more important, proper human interaction! Shay feels like fitness is a good place to start because she enjoys being active! On January 11, Mitchell with her friend Stephanie Shepherd Suganami are committing to 4 Weeks of Focus on My Open Fitwith Kelsey Heenan. That's a 4-week 30-minute workout plan that you need to stick to five days a week. You can join the ladies by following the link in Shay's bio.

Shay Mitchell intended to read a book a week during the quarantine but in reality all she did was looking through her phone. Do you do the same?