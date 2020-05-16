Shemar Moore, the “Criminal Minds” star, presents his new movie. Check it out!

© Instagram / Shemar Moore





Shemar Moore has presented a new movie he starred in on his Instagram page. Take a look at this bold actor!

Shemar Moore is known for his role in the police crime drama series «Criminal Minds». He co-starred with Matthew Gray Gubler in all seasons from 2005 to 2016. The guys still appreciate their friendship. The actor has no wife; however, he is in a relationship with Anabelle Acosta, a Cuban actress.

In his post on Instagram, Shemar Moore has shared a picture from his new movie «S.W.A.T.» He's having a military outfit with a crashed helicopter in the background. Shemar's caption reads, «Get ready for an explosive season finale next week! Wednesday, May 20th, 10pm on @cbstv».

Crime drama television series «S.W.A.T.» is based on the series of the same name made by Robert Hamner in 1975. The new series premiered on CBS in 2017. You can see the official trailer to the movie here. It's a super action film in which Shemar Moore performs the major role.