Shia LaBeouf, the actor from “Transformers”, was seen in the airport





Shia LaBeouf was in a romantic relationship with model and actress Mia Goth for six years until 2018. They co-starred in the movie «Nymphomaniac» in 2012. The actor's got his greatest prominence due to the role in «Transformers» and its four sequels, such as «Revenge of the Fallen» (2009), «Dark of the Moon» (2011), «Age of Extinction» (2014), and «The Last Knight» (2017).

In reality, Shia LaBeouf has starred in a great number of films and television series. The actor portrayed Louis Anthony Stevens in the 2000–2003 comedy series «Even Stevens» as well as Stanley «Caveman» Yelnats IV in the 2003 adventure comedy drama movie «Holes». Shia LaBeouf has no girlfriend at present; however, he feels happy.

Recently, the fans of Shia LaBeouf have shared an interesting photo in which the actor is depicted walking in the airport. He's wearing a black pullover and blue pants tucked into the high socks. The celebrity is wearing earphones and is carrying a book under his arm.

Shia LaBeouf has become a successful actor who can currently boast a net worth of $25 million.