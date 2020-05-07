© Instagram / Shia LaBeouf





Shia LaBeouf, the “Transformers” star, met legendary actors





A cute photo has got onto the net. It depicts Shia LaBeouf who performs the role of Sam Witwicky in the 2007 superhero movie «Transformers», with a team of great stars.

The actor was married to actress and model Mia Goth for six years but according to a local official, the couple was not legally married. Nevertheless, they did not have children and separated in 2018.

Shia LaBeouf is known for his role of Boyd Swan in the 2014 war film «Fury». The film also starred Logan Lerman, Brad Pitt, Michael Peña, Jason Isaacs, Jon Bernthal, and Scott Eastwood.

In the recent photo on Instagram, Shia LaBeouf is depicted in the company of such legendary actors as 76-year old Robert De Niro, 53-year old Adam Sandler, 63-year old Tom Hanks and other famous men of America. While Shia co-starred some of them in movies, he is friends with the others.

Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf impresses many people with his street style. Just take a look what clothes he wears and you will understand why.