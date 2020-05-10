© Instagram / Shia LaBeouf





Shia LaBeouf was seen working out with a young lady! She looks like Mia Goth!





Paparazzi have recently shared the photo that depicts Shia LaBeouf in the company of some woman. Is it Mia Goth? Are they back together?

LaBeouf is a wonderful actor who got his prominence due to his character of Sam Witwicky in the science fiction series «Transformers» in which he co-starred Megan Fox. In 2019, he performed the main role in comedy drama movie «The Peanut Butter Falcon».

All fans know that LaBeouf was married to actress Mia Goth but they got divorced in 2018 and are not together any longer. However, a couple of weeks ago, the actor was caught by paparazzi with some blonde who truly looked like Mia. Just take a look at this photo!

Everyone who has watched Shia LaBeouf in the movie «The Peanut Butter Falcon» loved him a lot. He has a supporting cast with Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen. All of the actors feel so real. Watch this good movie. You won't regret!