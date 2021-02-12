© Instagram / Shia LaBeouf





Shia LaBeouf, accused of violence, suspends his acting career





Singer FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against former lover Shia LaBeouf. She accused him of domestic violence. This fact received a great response on the network, and the artist even lost his role in the film «Don't Worry, Honey». But his troubles did not end there!

Talent agency CAA has suspended contract with Shaya. This means that Labeouf will temporarily not attend auditions. Insiders report that the actor has temporarily decided to suspend his career because of the desire to «focus solely on his recovery.»

A few weeks ago, a spokesman for the Transformers star announced that Shia was in rehab. «Shaya needs help and he knows it. We are actively seeking the complete, intensive and long-term inpatient care he desperately needs, «he explained to the press.

The actor himself commented on his behavior as follows: «Yes, I hurt the people closest to me. I am ashamed of my actions and I regret them. I can't say anything more. «