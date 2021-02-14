© Instagram / Sia





Sia presented an album with songs from the movie "Music"





The directorial debut of the performer claims two Golden Globes

Singer Sia has released her eighth studio album, Music - Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture. It includes 14 tracks that sounded in her debut feature film «Music» or were inspired by it.

The release features DJ David Guetta, Labrinth producer and rapper Burna Boy. Sia co-wrote one of the songs with Dua Lipa.

«Music - Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture» is already available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music.