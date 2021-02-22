© Instagram / Sia





Petition against Sia's film "Music" has collected tens of thousands of signatures





The petition against the film by singer Sia (real name - Sia Ferler) «Music» has collected tens of thousands of signatures. An initiative addressed to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association appeared in February 2021 on Change.org.

In this petition, users demand to deprive the picture of nominations for the «Golden Globe». At the moment, she has collected more than 85 thousand signatures. The founders of the initiative, activists Rosanna Kataya and Nina Skov Jensen, who was diagnosed with autism, called the tape discriminatory and said that it «forms a misconception about autistic people.»

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the Golden Globes, has yet to respond to the petition.

The creator of the picture, pop star Sia, presented her film as «a love message to the autistic community.» The activists disagreed with her. In the petition, they emphasized that individual episodes of the tape are filled with loud sounds, bright lights and fast camera movements, which negatively affects the condition of people with autism.

«About one in four people with autism have epilepsy. Therefore, watching this movie can even cause seizures. Despite the fact that it was filmed «for» autistic people, Sia made it so that most of us will not be able to watch it, «wrote the authors of the petition. They also didn't like how actress Maddie Ziegler played a character with this type of mental disorder.