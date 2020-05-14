Skai Jackson, the “Jessie” star, organized a singing contest live
© Instagram / Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson, the “Jessie” star, organized a singing contest live


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-14 20:27:03

Skai Jackson organized a live singing contest and defined three winners together with her mom. Learn the details!

Skai Jackson is known for her role of Zuri Ross in comedy series «Jessie». She has been in a great friendly relationship with her co-star Peyton List. And now, at the age of 18, Skai has become a successful YouTuber and a talented author.

Skai Jackson
© Instagram / Skai Jackson

In her recent post on Instagram, Skai Jackson is sending her congratulations to their 6th edition of «Timeout Talent Tuesday» winners! That content was tough but they defined three winners together with her mother. Other participants received honorable mentions. The next week, there will be the last tour! All of their first place winners within the past six weeks will get a bigger prize!


It is just unbelievable but the girl whom we remember from her «Jessie» role has grown up. Skai Jackson has graduated from her school this year and will enter a university. On Twitter one of her fans wrote: «Skai Jackson went from 9 to 18 in 0.2 seconds and I can't cope with reality».

