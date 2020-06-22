© Instagram / Skai Jackson





Skai Jackson still confronts negative attitude towards herself





At the age of 18, Skai Jackson has a net worth of $500 thousand. However, these days, the famous YouTuber has been actively attacked by her Twitter followers. Let's learn the details!

Recently, her doxing of a teen on Twitter caused a lot of negative reactions. Skai Jackson stated in her last post that she «never knew «guacamole n**** p****» was something that was said in a meme». She asked her readers to stop spreading false information that the teen's parents lost their job. Skai apologized and stated she would take responsibility.

© Instagram / Skai Jackson





Skai Jackson wished her father a happy Father's Day and shared a number of cute photos with him. Just take a look at this pretty little girl and her father. They look very much the same! While in some pictures, Skai looks pleased, she is somewhat sad in the others. The child's mood is so changeable!

It should be mentioned that Skai Jackson is worried with many people crowding in the streets and other public spaces as if coronavirus has left. It is still present and everyone should be careful.