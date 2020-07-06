© Instagram / Skai Jackson





Actress Skai Jackson exposes racism on Twitter





More and more stars are trying to contribute to the fight against racism. So, the husband of tennis player Serena Williams left the board of directors of Reddit, giving way to an African American, and basketball player Michael Jordan will donate 100 million to fight racism.

American actress Skai Jackson decided to join the information campaign on social networks.

The actress encouraged her subscribers to inform her of cases of discrimination based on race.

On Instagram, Skai Jackson also left a post on this topic.

The reaction of her fans was quick. In some cases, Skai noted schools to warn them of racist behavior by members of their campus community. Some educational institutions even responded to the actress with statements or promises to take action.