© Instagram / Slipknot





Slipknot lead singer criticized new rock music for lack of fresh ideas





Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, who released his debut solo album last year, shares his take on the genre in a new episode of the Cutter Rockcast podcast. In his opinion, most modern rock artists are ordinary robbers, unable to create something original.

I don't watch some bands with different sounds, and they sound in such a way that it just becomes obvious that they only listened to a couple of recently released albums. But the ones who really upset me are those who take what already exists and just rework it, calling it new, even if their work is completely derivative. Moreover, you will recognize the group from which they steal, since they do not even try to steal from several groups, but simply steal from one.

But the younger generation picks them up and says, «This is all ours, blah blah blah,» because they are tired of old people who say that music was better before. And I don't know who is right, but I am sure that both sides are wrong, as we should encourage any creativity.

I'm bad too. I'm an old-fashioned dude shaking my cane. And I hate everything. I hate most of the new rock. I hate artists who fail in another genre and try their luck in rock. But that's another story. I am the worst. And I hate everything. But people are already used to me. I also encouraged the younger generation to think outside of what we are used to listening to. Do something fresh; it doesn't have to sound fresh, but it should feel fresh. And if it feels dead, then people will consider it dead.

Then Corey Taylor, without going into details, talked about plans for the 2021 tours during the pandemic.

Slipknot are scheduled to tour America for the end of September. And we haven't heard anything about any changes. And we talk to the promoter every week. We are aware of all existing restrictions, not only in the States, but also at the federal level. We observe the situation and build on it.