© Instagram / Snoop Dogg





Snoop Dogg has released a new song. Listen to it right now!





Snoop Dogg has informed his followers on Instagram that a remix to one of his new songs has been released. Don't miss it.

Snoop Dogg has been known as one of the best rappers on the country who differs with his unique style of rapping. The singer can currently boast the net worth of almost $135 million. Snoop has collaborated with some other rappers. His work with Dr. Dre gave birth to the song «Still D.R.E.» in 1999. Snoop Dogg made a remix to the song of 50 Cent «P.I.M.P.» in 2003. The rapper used to be in a friendly relationship with Tupac Shakur who was killed more than twenty years ago. Snoop claims the singer taught him many things in life.

Snoop Dogg has recently presented a remix to his song «Loosen control» on his official Instagram page. The rapper's followers are thankful for the track and love it a lot. The song is just fantastic!

Snoop Dogg has recently released a wonderful track in cooperation with 50 Cent and DMX. It's called «Can't Stop» and can be watched right now! What a unique cool song!