Sofia Richie, the girlfriend of Scott Disick, distributes shoes to those in need

Sofia Richie announced on her Instagram page that DSW, Reebok and VinceCamuto are donating over 100K new shoes to frontline workers.

Sofia Richie has been dating model Scott Disick for a few years already but the couple does not think about getting married yet. Scott was married to Kourtney Kardashian with whom they have got three children; however, Sofia does not care. She's the daughter of a famous singer and the sister of television personality Nicole Richie.

In her fresh message on Instagram, Sofia informs her readers that DSW, Reebok and VinceCamuto are donating more than 100K new shoes to frontline workers! Soles4Souls and DSW are also inviting everyone to donate a pair of new or gently used shoes for those who need them the most during May. You can make an impact if you want too! By the way, in the photo, Sofia looks so nice in her white top, black shorts and white and black shoes!

