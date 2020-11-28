© Instagram / Sofia Richie





Sofia Richie has overdone her body. Just take a look at her overtoned stomach!





Sofia Richie has recently shared a number of great number of photos depicting the model enjoyng rest in some exotic corner of the world. However, her followers do not appreciate her sporty figure.

Sofia Richie, Lionel Richie's daughter, is known for dating Scott Disick. However, it seems their three-year love story stopped after Scott was spotted at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in the company of 19-year old Amelia Gray Hamlin. Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband was also dining with Amelia these days in Montecito, California. Sofia Richie unfollowed Scott Disick on Instagram, in this way showing the end of their relationship. Luckily, her friend, Kylie Jenner, supported Sofia in this hard time.

The breakup with her boyfriend could become an incentive for Sofia Richie to go to the «Mini beaches» and relax after the tense stage of her life. It turned out that these were the Bahamas where the celebrity enjoyed her vacation. In all of the photos, the model seems to have a perfect body. Most of her followers on Instagram say she's got a body of their dream and don't understand how Sofia was born with such a stunning body. At the same time, not all people like Sofia's body saying that she's outdone herself.

It's so pleasant to view Sofia Richie's photos on Instagram. The 22-year-old model took the sun at the beach, swam with pigs in the sea and went for a boat ride. Check out more about her vacation by watching the next video.