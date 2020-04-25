 News > Sofia Vergara


Sofia Vergara and Dolce&Gabbana are going to donate to global health research
© Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Dolce&Gabbana are going to donate to global health research


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-25 00:17:21

Sofia Vergara is known for her role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the 2009-2020 family series «Modern family». She has been married to actor Joe Manganiello since 2015. The actress has got a son from her first husband, Joe Gonzalez.

Sofia Vergara became the star of «America's Got Talent» as a judge during Season 15 in 2020. At the age of 47, the celebrity still looks very beautiful and young. Sofia Vergara seems to compete with another actress Salma Hayek in her beauty. Vergara's net worth has reached $180 million as of 2020.

According to the actress' latest post on her official Instagram page, from April 28, a part of proceeds from the online sales of the Devotion bag will be donated to Humanitas University to aid their global health initiatives.

Sofia Vergara has participated in the photo session devoted to advertising of the Devotion bag by Dolce&Gabbana. How young Sofia looks!

