© Instagram / Sofia Vergara





Colombian actress Sofia Vergara showed seductive pics from the beginning of her career





47-year-old screen star and Joe Manganiello's wife Sofia Vergara rarely pleases her fans with seductive photos on Instagram. But during the quarantine, the judge of «America's Got Talent» was not the first who decided to remember about her youth and show the result of a spicy photo shoot in Miami.

In the archival photo, the actress was dressed in a sexy lace bustier of black color, which perfectly emphasized her breasts and waist. Natural blonde hair gently stretched along the back, and hands were raised up to express the area of the neckline.

Gentle make-up and a penetrating look absolutely captivated fans of Sofia.

In the caption to the photo, the woman admitted that the picture had been taken back in 2000 in Miami. Then the actress was 27 years old, and her career was just beginning. It is known that Vergara was the star of more than a dozen films and TV shows, and the most famous of them are «Modern Family», «The Con is On,» «Chef,» and many others. She has also often been the host of various shows. Now she is one of the judges of the show «America's Got Talent,» which, however was stopped due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

By the way, not so long ago, Sofia Vergara became the main heroine of the advertising campaign for the new collection of bags from «Dolce & Gabbana.»

