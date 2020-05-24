© Instagram / Sofia Vergara





Sofia Vergara, the actress from “Modern Family”, looks stunning at the age of 47!





The celebrity has shown her perfect body on her Instagram page without any shame and impressed everyone with her beauty!

Sofia Vergara is known to have been the judge at television show «America's Got Talent» during 2006. The actress also performed the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the comedy series «Modern Family». At the age of 18, she married Joe Gonzalez, gave birth to a child and divorced. At present, the celebrity is married to Joe Manganiello. They haven't any children with her current husband.

© Instagram / Sofia Vergara





At the age of 47, Sofia Vergara looks very young and attractive. In the photos, she is depicted wearing a green one-piece swimsuit that only emphasizes her ideal body curves. It seems she is much younger, maybe in her 30-s. Sofia Vergara looks too hot for a teacher! Most of the actress' fans love her look a lot and would like to get the same bathing suit. However, the star keeps in secret the place she got it from.

Sofia Vergara has announced nice news on Twitter saying that her collection with Foster Grant is available already. She says she has been wearing their readers for many years already and now they are ready to present a stylish collection of readers, sun readers and sunglasses!