Sofia Vergara is going to become a teacher. Everyone is shocked!





Sofia Vergara has recently shared a number of photos on her Instagram page depicting her as a teacher. It seems the actress decided to change her profession.

Sofia Vergara has been married twice. The relationship with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, lasted for only two years but gave her a precious son who is currently 28 years old. At the age of 45, the celebrity married actor Joe Manganiello and seems to be happy with her marriage. The «Modern Family» star has often demonstrated her perfect body in just bikini, but this time she impressed everyone with her new image.

In the fresh photos, Sofia Vergara is trying on two pairs of glasses. The red ones make her «look like an old mean teacher,» according to her fans' comments. Fortunately, the actress is not actually changing her profession – she's just advertising her brand Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant glasses. Sofia says in her caption that this year many people have spent a lot of time on their phones, tablets and computers. That can negatively affect their eyes. Thus, she offers two pairs of glasses she likes most. She looks gorgeous wearing both of them!

Sofia Vergara has reported on her Twitter page that one of these days was very stressful because she went and got her mammogram. Fortunately, everything turned out to be alright. The celebrity's female followers thank Sofia Vergara for talking about this. Making a mammogram isn't a pleasant procedure but it is very important for each woman.