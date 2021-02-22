© Instagram / Sofia Vergara





Sofia Vergara launches her beauty brand





The Hollywood actress joined the ranks of celebrities developing the cosmetic business. Following Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara will also open her beauty brand.

The celebrity has already begun to assemble a team: Chris Salgardo will take over as CEO of the brand. It is reported that Vergara appreciates the rich experience of the new colleague: before that, Salgardo held a similar position at Khiel's, and also collaborated with Shu Uemura and Giorgio Armani Beauty.

© Instagram / Sofia Vergara





It is not yet known what the brand will be called and what products it will produce. It is only reported that the company plans to use the latest developments and technologies in the production of cosmetics and skin care products and health products, which will be sold only in the United States for now.