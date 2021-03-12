© Instagram / Sofia Vergara





Former fiancé of Sofia Vergara lost the fight for frozen embryos again





Nick Loeb has long fought for the right to use the embryos created with the actress for surrogacy.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Supreme Court banned Nick Loeb from using frozen embryos he created with Sofia Vergara without the actress's consent. And given that Sophia is already in a relationship with another and extremely reluctant to have heirs from Nick, he is unlikely to ever get her consent.

Recall that the story began in 2013, when Loeb and Vergara were in a relationship. The couple underwent artificial insemination and froze their embryos, but soon broke up. Nick hoped to use Sophia's material for surrogate motherhood and raise their own children, but Vergara was against it. Then a trial ensued between them.

Loeb argued that not using the embryos was tantamount to destroying them. Vergara said that she and her ex could not have children by definition: «A child needs his parents to love each other, not hate. Not to say that I hate Nick, but we definitely have problems. Why give birth to children in conditions when everything is already wrong? It's very selfish. «

Probably, Nick and Sophia's embryos will simply remain frozen, as the actress wanted. Now she is in a relationship with Joe Manganiello, the couple has no children. But Sofia has a 30-year-old son, Manolo, from her first marriage to Joe Gonzalez.