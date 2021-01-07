© Instagram / Sophia Bush





Sophia Bush expresses her opinion about Georgia's democracy and elections





Sophia Bush has her own thoughts about the policy in Georgia; however, not all of her followers on Instagram agree with the actress. It looks like a conflict situation.

Sophia Bush is known as Brooke Davis in 2003 drama series «One Tree Hill». The actress co-starred Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer and Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott. It was on the set of the series when Chad and Sophia first met. They dated for two years and got married in April 2005; however, their marriage broke in September. The couple officially divorced in 2006. The «Chicago P.D.» actress was spotted walking with Grant Hughes in May. They were holding hands; however, it's too early to say that Sophia Bush has got a new boyfriend.

Sophia Bush is sending a lot of love to Georgia. She is glad that they have organized butts off to protect the country's democracy. She calls the teams on the ground «superheroes». It's been an honor to organize Win Both Seats. Sophia Bush believes in Georgia and the US! She reminds that all registered GA voters are entitled to a provisional ballot. One of the actress' followers on Instagram says that he as a citizen of the USA doesn't need seven languages. In his opinion, if a person is going to live in the US, they have to learn English. However, many other readers claim that America is the land of immigrants, so people of different backgrounds have the right to speak different languages.

Sophia Bush asks her followers on Twitter whether they «regret aiding and abetting Trump». In her opinion, «helping him incite madness and violence». It's wrong to stay quiet «when he set fire to the very fiber of our country».