Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has backed Blake Lively
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-02-06 15:24:43
Apparently, Sophie Turner also faced postpartum difficulties.
After the revelations of the actress «Gossip Girl» and «Century Adalin» Blake Lively on the topic of self-doubt after childbirth, many subscribers and colleagues supported the celebrity.
«Instead of being proud of myself, I felt insecure, simply because I didn't get into my clothes,» complained Ryan Reynolds' wife, who gave birth to three daughters.
Among those who supported Blake Lively was 24-year-old Sophie Turner, who also became a mother last year. The Game of Thrones actress shared a post on Instagram stories with the words of a colleague and praised her for her honesty.
In addition, the girl added a funny gif «Not a queen - Khalisi». In response to the compliment, Blake wrote, «Queen of the North, boys.»