Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has backed Blake Lively





Apparently, Sophie Turner also faced postpartum difficulties.

After the revelations of the actress «Gossip Girl» and «Century Adalin» Blake Lively on the topic of self-doubt after childbirth, many subscribers and colleagues supported the celebrity.

«Instead of being proud of myself, I felt insecure, simply because I didn't get into my clothes,» complained Ryan Reynolds' wife, who gave birth to three daughters.

Among those who supported Blake Lively was 24-year-old Sophie Turner, who also became a mother last year. The Game of Thrones actress shared a post on Instagram stories with the words of a colleague and praised her for her honesty.

In addition, the girl added a funny gif «Not a queen - Khalisi». In response to the compliment, Blake wrote, «Queen of the North, boys.»