Stan Lee received the Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Learn the details!

Stan Lee was honored to get the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for motion pictures. Here are the photos of the event!

Stan Lee was a famous writer of comics and a producer. He became the major creative leader of Marvel Comics. In 2018, the year of Lee's death, his net worth achieved $50 million dollars. The list of Cameo appearances by Stan Lee is very long. Stan Lee's Cameos include «Mallrats» (1995), «Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV,» «the Narrator» (2000), «Teen Titans Go!,» «Return to Nuke 'Em High Volume 1» (2013), «Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie!» (2013), «Iron Man 2» (2010) and 2019 «Avengers: Endgame». In collaboration with other writers Stan Lee co-created many characters, including the X-Men, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, the Hulk, the Wasp, Black Panther, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, etc.

According to the official Lee's Instagram page, the writer received the 2,428th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 10 years ago. The category sounds as «Motion pictures». Stan Lee's contributions to the movie world is astonishing. He co-created so many characters and cameos! Stan Lee is inspiration for the modern generation. His fans miss the star very much. He will always be in their hearts.

Stan Lee contributed to this world considerably, so he will live in out souls forever. His team continues sharing vital messages on his Twitter page; however, many people don't like this. They are sure an alternate account should be created even though this isn't a form of disrespect in his memory.