 News > Stephen Colbert


Stephen Colbert knew the most promising ways to deal with coronavirus from Bill Gates
© Instagram / Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert knew the most promising ways to deal with coronavirus from Bill Gates


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-28 17:30:20

John Mulaney and Jimmy Kimmel's colleague, the 55-year-old TV host Stephen Colbert who became even more famous for appearing on T-shirts, asked some essential questions in «The Late Show with Stephen Colbert This time, Bill Gates became his guest.

Among other topics, the duo discussed the problem of coronavirus. And Bill Gates claimed that there will be only one method in the battle against COVID-19 and this should be the plasma of those who had recovered from this illness.

By the way, Bill Gates has already given $ 250 mln to ruin coronavirus, and, as he recently explained, his organization also supported various treatment research programs.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, the «Microsoft» co-founder told «The Late Show» host about the treatment options that he considered as the most promising.

According to Gates, there were many things that he really hoped for and perhaps the most promising one would be taking blood from the patients who had recovered in order to transfuse the plasma to people who have this disease.

Gates explained that the amount that people need to be given would be pretty small, because plasma could be concentrated. So, this is an innovation even for developing countries that could be expanded.

Do you agree with Bill Gates?

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...