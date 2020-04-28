© Instagram / Stephen Colbert





Stephen Colbert knew the most promising ways to deal with coronavirus from Bill Gates





John Mulaney and Jimmy Kimmel's colleague, the 55-year-old TV host Stephen Colbert who became even more famous for appearing on T-shirts, asked some essential questions in «The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.» This time, Bill Gates became his guest.

Among other topics, the duo discussed the problem of coronavirus. And Bill Gates claimed that there will be only one method in the battle against COVID-19 and this should be the plasma of those who had recovered from this illness.

By the way, Bill Gates has already given $ 250 mln to ruin coronavirus, and, as he recently explained, his organization also supported various treatment research programs.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, the «Microsoft» co-founder told «The Late Show» host about the treatment options that he considered as the most promising.

According to Gates, there were many things that he really hoped for and perhaps the most promising one would be taking blood from the patients who had recovered in order to transfuse the plasma to people who have this disease.

Gates explained that the amount that people need to be given would be pretty small, because plasma could be concentrated. So, this is an innovation even for developing countries that could be expanded.

