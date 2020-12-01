Stephen Colbert is fond of reggae music. Learn who he is in love with at present!

© Instagram / Stephen Colbert





Stephen Colbert is fond of reggae music.





Stephen Colbert has revealed which reggae duo he is amazed with these days on his Instagram page.

Stephen Colbert is a well-known comedian, actor, writer, and television host. He has hosted «The Late Show with Stephen Colbert» since September 2015. In one of his last late-night talk shows, Colbert interviewed the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama, and even challenged him to play a game of «Wastepaper Basketball». Guess who won. Stephen did! Colbert also interviewed Jimmy Kimmel many years ago. Girl group «TWICE» have been on «The Late Show with Stephen Colbert» these days and impressed the spectators.

Stephen Colbert has shared the performance by reggae powerhouse Protoje from Kingston, Jamaica, performs song «In Bloom» with rising star Lila Iké. This song belongs to the new album titled «In Search Of Lost Time». Lila is performing the song in an absolutely gorgeous way! Listen to her right now!

Stephen Colbert has recently left a wise message on his official Twitter page saying that «telling your kids that Rudy Giuliani was once respected is like explaining that O.J. Simpson was once a football player». What an exact statement!