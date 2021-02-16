Stephen Curry on the fight for the MVP title
© Instagram / Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry on the fight for the MVP title


By: Linda Davis
2021-02-16 16:05:21

Golden State point guard Stephen Curry responded when asked if he would like to qualify for the league MVP title this season.

«The game speaks for itself.

Stephen Curry
© Instagram / Stephen Curry

In the two seasons I became MVP, there was the same talk. Of course, this is an amazing achievement, and the fact that I am among the candidates, given what we have been through over the past two years, means a lot.

My task is to play at the level that I expect from myself, usually this means reaching the peak by the end of the season.

I try not to be distracted by such conversations, because they spoil the moment. If I do my job right, I will be at the peak by the end of the season, «said Curry.

Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry had an unforgettable duel: they scored 99 points for two and played out the victory in the last seconds.

  TOP