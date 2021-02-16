© Instagram / Stephen Curry





Stephen Curry on the fight for the MVP title





Golden State point guard Stephen Curry responded when asked if he would like to qualify for the league MVP title this season.

«The game speaks for itself.

In the two seasons I became MVP, there was the same talk. Of course, this is an amazing achievement, and the fact that I am among the candidates, given what we have been through over the past two years, means a lot.

My task is to play at the level that I expect from myself, usually this means reaching the peak by the end of the season.

I try not to be distracted by such conversations, because they spoil the moment. If I do my job right, I will be at the peak by the end of the season, «said Curry.

Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry had an unforgettable duel: they scored 99 points for two and played out the victory in the last seconds.