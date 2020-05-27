Sylvester Stallone wished a happy birthday to his daughter. Happy birthday, Scarlet!

© Instagram / Sylvester Stallone





Sylvester Stallone has shared a great news these days – his younger daughter has turned 18! The actor cannot believe how fast she grew up.

The actor has starred in numerous movies but it was probably sports drama series «Rocky» that made him really prominent. It consists of five sequels each of which is unique in its own way. The celebrity's net worth has reached $400 million as of 2020. Sylvester Stallone has become a good friend to another heroic actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Their relationship is one of the strongest in Hollywood.

Sylvester Stallone has got five children. On May 25, his younger daughter Scarlet Rose turned 18. Her father devoted his post on Instagram to her: «Look who grew up so fast! Happy 18th birthday, Scarlet!» Everyone of his followers wished her a happy birthday too. His daughter is so beautiful and even looks like Jennifer Aniston!

Sylvester Stallone has announced on his Twitter that «Rambo finally made it to the Rocky steps.» He thanks everyone for watching the live rocky broadcast and claims it was a tremendous success. The actor has «another «Rambo» announcement coming up soon.