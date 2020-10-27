© Instagram / Sylvester Stallone





Sylvester Stallone's face is covered with blood! What's happened to the actor?





Sylvester Stallone seems to be tired of starring in movies. He confesses he feels exhausted by his new role. Learn the details further.

At present, the actor can boast the net worth of $400 million. At the age of 74, Sylvester Stallone can still star in movies; however, not all roles are simple for him. The actor received great popularity due to his role of Rocky in the 1976 sport drama movie «Rocky». Thirty years later, Stallone appeared in the same role in the sport romance film «Rocky Balboa». We all know Stallone as Rambo whom he played in the 1982 action adventure film «First Blood».

In his fresh post on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone has confessed that his new role is hard for him. In the photo, he looks very exhausted and tired. In the caption, the actor confesses that the action in his next movie «Samaritan» is extraordinary! «It's grueling but it's going to be worth it!» the star adds. Stallone's followers can't wait to watch the movie. They are sure he's done his best as usual.

