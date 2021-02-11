© Instagram / Sylvester Stallone





Sylvester Stallone put up an estate in California for sale





The Rocky and Rambo star has estimated his Beverly Park mansion at $ 110 million.

About the house. The mansion covers an area of ​​1.2 hectares and is located in North Beverly Park, one of the most exclusive enclaves of Los Angeles County. This area is home to such celebrities as Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Justin Bieber. The house is the fourth most expensive property in Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles Times.

© Instagram / Sylvester Stallone





Context. According to agents, Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are changing the West Coast to the East Coast. The real estate announcement came a few months after the movie star paid $ 35.37 million for a sprawling complex in Palm Beach, Florida.

What is inside? The mansion in Beverly Park covers an area of ​​almost 2,000 square meters, has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. All rooms offer beautiful views of the surroundings, even from the garage.

Stallone renovated the site every few years during the ownership process, adding a guest house, installing new steel-framed windows and doors. Originally built in a Mediterranean style, the mansion looks more modern after the modernization.

The house also has a cinema, a gym and a cigar room with an air filtration system. A life-size statue of Rocky Balboa adorns the memorabilia room. The eight-car garage includes an art studio.