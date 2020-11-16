© Instagram / Tana Mongeau





Tana Mongeau looks hot wearing her white outfit. What a shameless thing!





Tana Mongeau has shared a number of photos on her Instagram page showing her wearing defiant clothes. Check them out immediately!

By the age of 22, Tana Mongeau's networth has reached $4 million, which is mainly due to her videos on YouTube. Mongeau is known to be bisexual. She was in a love affair with Bella Thorne for two years. Then the celebrity was in a relationship with Internet personality Jake Paul. The couple got engaged and made an illegal wedding ceremony; however, in the beginning of 2020, they broke up. Both of them explained that they had to take a break and live their «crazy lives» separately.

In the fresh photos on her Instagram page, Tana Mongeau is wearing a white mask, a white and silver jacket, a pair of white boots, a white bra and white bikini. She looks just marvelous! Tana's caption to the pic says that it is annoying that Ashly Schwan has a boyfriend. Tana is happy to celebrate Grey music birthday with the family at the weekend. Mongeau's followers say she looks like Britney Spears but still they love her look and fit. It is disappointing, though, that the star will take the mask off and throw it away after the photoshoot.

On YouTube you can see the video of the event. Tana Monegeau was actually caught with a handsome man. Is he her new boyfriend? it's unknown. What is known, though, is that Tana Mongeau drove away in a car with the guy.