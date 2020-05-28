© Instagram / Taraji P Henson





Taraji P Henson is worried about the rise of violence and domestic abuse





Taraji P Henson has announced on her Instagram page that there will be a live meeting on Facebook with specialists who'll be discussing the topic of the rise of violence and domestic abuse.

Taraji P Henson has starred in many films and television series and earned the net worth of $16 million. She is well-known for her role of Cookie Lyon in musical drama television series «Empire». It focuses on fictional hip hop music. At present, the actress has got a business associated with hair care products such as clarifying shampoos and hair masks. Taraji claims to be offering a new way of caring for your scalp and hair.

Taraji P Henson centers on a powerful and vital conversation on her Instagram. Today, on Thursday, May 28th, four specialists will talk on the topic of violence and domestic abuse live on Facebook. You'll learn the opinions of Dr. Jeff Menzis, Delena Zimmerman, Alicia Delgado-Agudio, and certainly Taraji P Henson. Don't miss the conversation!

Several days ago, Taraji P Hensons talked about the free virtual therapy campaign offered by her foundation and why it is vital to provide black and brown communities with mental health resources, especially during the quarantine.