Taraji P Henson reveals the truth about her anxiety





Taraji P Henson discusses one of the most vital topics of the modern life – anxiety and PTSD. The actress has never been more sincere and honest.

Taraji P Henson is best known for her role of Cookie Lyon in the 2015-2020 drama «Empire» in which she starred in all six seasons. The actress has also appeared in several shows and has even created her own one titled «Peace of Mind». With this program, Taraji P. Henson hopes to help people who suffer from anxiety. In one of her latest episodes, the star has discussed PTSD with Gabrielle Union. In addition to her acting career, Taraji P Henson is also involved in scalp and hair care business. The brand offers clean and effective products designed to optimize your scalp and hair vitality. So, there is no surprise that Taraji P Henson's net worth has reached $25 Million as of 2020.

Taraji P Henson has recently shared the news about the release of the second episode of the program dedicated to the topic of PTSD. According to her message on Instagram, licensed therapist Melody Murray professionally unveils the truth about the issue, while Taraji P Henson herself shares her own experience of how PTSD has touched her family. Watch the latest episode of «Peace of Mind» with the celebrity right now! Mind, this clip contains information about domestic violence.

Gabrielle Union has also guested «Peace of Mind» with Taraji P. Henson where she discussed PTSD and her stepdaughter Zaya who suffered from the issue. Taraji P. Henson reveals details of her experience as well.