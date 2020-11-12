Taron Egerton wasn't wearing any clothes at his birthday party. Check out the pic!

© Instagram / Taron Egerton





Taron Egerton has shared an extremely sincere photo in which the actor is celebrating his thirtieth birthday. All of his friends are naked in it!

The celebrity is known for having performed many different roles in the movies of various genres. He played Matthew Vaughn in the 2014 action comedy «Kingsman: The Secret Service». The star acted as Garth Jennings in the 2016 musical comedy «Sing». Taron Egerton even performed the role of Elton John in the 2019 musical drama «Rocketman» in which he co-starred Richard Madden. By the way, Elton John was amazed by how Taron played him and publicly praised the actor. At present, Taron Egerton is starring in another movie of «Kingsman».

On his post on Instagram, Taron Egerton thanked his friends for their lovely birthday wishes. In the selfie, he's demonstrating his bare torso with naked friends in the background. The actor admits in the caption, «Fondly remembering my 30th a year ago today when we could all still get wet and naked together». Egerton's followers love him and wish him a happy birthday.

They say after performing the role of Elton John in «Rocketman», Taron Egerton was invited to his house to celebrate the event. However, Taron Egerton's girlfriend got drunk during the party. As a result, the couple had to stay for a night at Elton's house!