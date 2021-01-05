© Instagram / Taylor Momsen





Taylor Momsen will participate in the tremendous show this Friday





Taylor Momsen has informed her fans on Instagram that he will perform at «A Bowie Celebration» show on January, 8. Don't miss it!

Taylor Momsen is known for her role of Jenny Humphrey in all six seasons of 2007 drama series «Gossip Girl». Taylor Momsen used to have her own rock band «The Pretty Reckless», but at the age of seven the actress performed the role of little Cindy Lou Who in 2000 movie «How the Grinch Stole Christmas». Recently Momsen has given an interesting interview for the «Today» show in which she told about filming the movie.

© Instagram / Taylor Momsen





Taylor Momsen has announced on her Instagram page that this Friday she is going to take part in the show called «A Bowie Celebration». You will also see Duran Duran, Yungblud, Adam Lambert, William Corgan, Joe Elliott, Michael C. Hall, Judith Hill, Gavin Rossdale, Peter, Mike Garson, Andra Day, Atticus, Ian Asbury, Gary Oldman, Lena Halland others. You can get tickets at Rolling Live Studios for this show. By the way, it will support the «Save The Children» organization.

Taylor Momsen has reminded his followers on Twitter about «A Bowie Celebration» too. People are sure the show will be fantastic. They are looking forward to it.