Where has Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen gone?





Do you remember very well baby Jenny Humphrey from the TV series «Gossip Girl»? For the past three years, nothing has been heard about the life of the performer of the role of Taylor Momsen. Only today, the star decided to tell what transformation took place in recent years.

instagram.com/taylormomsen At the time of «Gossip Girl», Taylor Momsen was almost the only actress who fully suited the role of a teenage schoolgirl - the other actors were, albeit experienced, but somewhat incredibly mature. It turns out that the transformation of Jenny's image - from a sweet girl to a daring designer - has nothing to do with the rich imagination of stylists, but only with the girl's inner feeling.

Over time, Taylor's makeup grew darker, her ice-colored hair longer, and her skirts shorter. So the role of a cruel and vindictive student of the fashion school appeared, which later became the stage image for the lead singer of the rock group The Pretty Reckless Taylor Momsen. But few people have heard about the girl for the past three years, and many believed that the 27-year-old rock singer had disappeared from show business.

Since 2017, Taylor Momsen has suffered from depression and addictions as she struggles to cope with the loss of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and her producer. The girl was on a joint tour with Cornell when he died in a suicide attempt at the age of 52. «Supporting Soundgarden was the highest honor for me. Therefore, the tragic end that marked the tour was absolutely devastating. The night Chris died, we were in Detroit. We talked with him. Waking up, and the first thing to know about the news that he died was a shock for me. I was not ready to face this, «Momsen told PEOPLE.

The Pretty Reckless singer canceled the rest of her concerts to go home and mourn. But less than a year later, she received even sadder news: her longtime producer and close friend Keto Handwala crashed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 47. «When I picked up the phone and heard that he was dead, it was the last straw. I plunged into a hole of depression and drug abuse. I was in a very unhealthy dimension. «

Momsen helped to get out of despair with the work on her band's new album, Death by Rock and Roll:

«I gave up on my life, but I returned to music. She saved me. I was very fortunate to have my best friends by my side who pushed me in a new direction. Music has always been constant in my life. «