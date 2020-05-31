Taylor Swift accused Donald Trump of racism and openly expressed her hatred for the President

© Instagram / Taylor Swift





Taylor Swift has recently expressed her negative attitude to the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump on her Twitter page. She linked his presidency with the growth of racism.

Taylor Swift impressed everyone with her post on her official Twitter page. It sounds like this, «After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'?» the celebrity promised to vote out Donald Trump in November.

Taylor Swift's tweet made some people praise her; however, others were upset with it. In his tweet, Donald Trump clarified, «I don't want this to happen and that's what the expression put out last night means… It was spoken as a fact, not a statement.»