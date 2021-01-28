Meet Olivia Rodrigo - 17-year-old TikTok singer praised by Taylor Swift

© Instagram / Taylor Swift





Talking about the streaming sensation made famous by driving licenses

Six months ago, a girl named Olivia Rodrigo got her driver's license: she likes to drive around the outskirts of her hometown of Temecula, California, and cry. This inspired her to write the song «drivers license» about how hard it is to part with the memories of a departed love. The track took on and turned into a whole Internet phenomenon: it was listened to a record 15 million times on Spotify, 11 days after its release, the song debuted at number one on Billboard, and more than a million tiktoks have already been filmed for it. We figure out how it happened and why young Olivia is called the new Lord, Kesha and Billie Eilish.

In 2015, a teenager with Filipino roots, Olivia Rodrigo, is cast in the lead role in American Girls. According to the plot, her heroine must travel to Paris and win a culinary competition in order to save her grandparents' bakery. A little later in the life of the girl happened «Disney» and the main role in the comedy series «Paige and Frankie» (original name «Bizaardvark»). The series spanned three seasons and was a regular part of the Disney television program from 2016 to 2019. This is a story about two friends who love to write songs, record videos and upload them to their channel with the strange name «Bizaardvark». Olivia played Paige, and for the role she learned to play the guitar. Rodrigo can be seen in the comedy series New Girl, but there she already played an episodic character.

Then she starred in the series High School Musical, which launched a round of love dramas. On the set, Olivia began dating Joshua Basset, the male lead on the series. In 2020, the couple broke up, and the singer captured this moment in the «drivers license». «And you, most likely, with that blonde who always gave me doubts,» sings Olivia, presumably referring to the new passion of her ex-boyfriend Sabrina Carpenter. The singer's first musical success is also associated with this series: she recorded the track «All I Want» for him.