© Instagram / Teresa Giudice





Instagram's sunshine: Teresa Giudice showed her most beautiful daughter





The 48-year-old star from «The Real Housewives of New Jersey» and true wife of Joe Giudice definitely was extremely proud of her four daughters' beauty – and showed her most charming one!

Teresa Giudice posted a new photo of her daughter Milania who turned 15 years old not so long ago.

The fresh photo showed that the daughter of the movie star Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice took all the best features from the star parents and looked like a model.

Teresa proudly showed the flawless body of Milania. In the pic, the girl posed in a striped bikini that greatly accented all her juicy shapes. «My sunshine,» the caption for the photo read.

The girl took an extravagant pose showing her ideal body to everyone. At the same time, the post hasn't got any comments yet! Let's correct this – go and watch this wonderful creature right now!

By the way, Teresa has four charming daughters: Milania, Audriana, Gabriella and Gia. All of them were born during the actress' marriage to Joe Giudice. The couple divorced after 20 years of family life.