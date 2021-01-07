Terry Crews has announced a new Side Hustle PC Giveaway Winner!

© Instagram / Terry Crews





Terry Crews has been married to Rebecca King-Crews since 1990 and has got five children with his wife. Terry Crews is known for his role of Latrell Spencer in 2004 crime comedy «White Chicks». Later, he starred as Julius in 2005 sitcom «Everybody Hates Chris». The actor also acts as President Camacho in 2006 Sci-fi comedy «Idiocracy». In 2013, Terry Crews performed the role of Lieutenant Terry Jeffords comedy series «Brooklyn Nine-Nine». Terry Crews has been in a friendly relationship with Kevin Hart; however, he and Dwayne Johnson have been rivals as actors of the same category.

© Instagram / Terry Crews





Terry Crews has posted an amazing video on Instagram in which he shows a girl who received her box Side Hustle PC Giveaway. As the young lady opens it she finds a new white keyboard, a mouse and PC with Nickeloden Side Hustle sticker. The winner is pleasantly surprised and is nearly crying with happiness. She cannot thank and seems to be in shock that she won all of these gifts! It seems there is no happier girl unboxing a parcel.

Terry Crews has reported on his Twitter page that he is praying for Dr. Dre, the rapper who is currently suffering a brain aneurysm. This disease can cause death but the hip-hop legend Dr. Dre has recently said he feels much better and will be out of the hospital soon.