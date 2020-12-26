© Instagram / Tessa Thompson





Tessa Thompson presents her new film. Her role is such a surprise!





Tessa Thompson has announced on her Instagram page that her new movie is now available to watching. The role she performs isn't typical of her.

Tessa Thompson's new movie has been presented to the world. This drama film is called «Sylvie's Love» and features actor Nnamdi Asomugha in the role of Robert. At present, the actress is working on her next movie - «Thor: Love and Thunder» - that will be released in 2022. The fantasy adventure will also feature Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Taika Waititi. Tessa Thompson has no husband but but she is dating Dev Hynes, the «Thor: Ragnarok» star.

Tessa Thompson has informed her followers on Instagram that her new movie «Sylvie's Love» is available on Amazon Prime Video. In her caption she claims that the movie is a celebration of love in all its forms, «especially of the Black variety». The actress has shared a photo of her grandparents along with the message. She hopes the film will bring joy to everyone. Those who have seen Tessa's new film say it's beautiful and special. They absolutely loved it.

Tessa Thompson has recently guested «The Daily Show with Trevor Noah» where she told how her character in drama «Sylvie's Love» changes the image of a woman in the 1950s. The actress also discussed the way she choose roles for herself as well as why music is so important in her life.