© Instagram / The Weeknd





The Weeknd is a great dog outfit designer! Check out his photos!





The Weeknd has no secrets from his fans and this time he decided to show that he can make his dog really stylish. Just take a look at this cutie!

The Weeknd is only thirty but he's got famous all over the world. That's his lyrics that has contributed to his fame. The Weeknd has released four studio albums with the last one called «After Hours» (2020). Song «Blinding Lights» saw the world eleven months ago but has become incredibly popular in many countries. Its official video has got 321 million views on YouTube. They say the singer «doesn't need Grammy, Grammy needs him». Song «Save Your Tears» made its debut in the beginning of 2020 but not everyone appreciated this piece of music by The Weeknd saying it sounds like the one on the 80s' prom. The singer's real personal name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. The Weeknd was dating model Bella Hadid from 2017 till 2019. The couple is reported to break up due to the schedule and distance issues. Before that, The Weeknd was in a romantic relationship with Selena Gomez.

© Instagram / The Weeknd





These days, The Weeknd has showed his dog Caesar on his Instagram page. it's wearing a fashionable yellow raincoats for dogs. How stylish the dog looks! That's a truly inspirational outfit. The singer's followers like the dog and its raincoat very much. One guy writes in his comment, «I wish I was this stylish». Many people know that The Weeknd's dog name is Caesar.

The Weeknd has given a precious interview about his song «True Colors». It seems this song was made when the singer was datingBella Hadid. Listen to this song and to what its author is saying about it.