© Instagram / The Weeknd





Documentary on The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance





Showtime has announced a documentary about The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance. This is reported by Pitchfork.

The 90-minute project, dubbed «The Show», will provide details on the preparations for the concert and lead a backstage stage built for Abel Tesfaye (real name The Weeknd).

© Instagram / The Weeknd





The film was directed by Nadia Hallgren, who directed the documentary «Becoming» about Michelle Obama. The premiere date is still unknown, but the film will be released this year.

The Weeknd was the first Canadian to be honored to be a music headliner in the National Football League final game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs met on the pitch. The Buccaneers won 31: 9.

Tesfaye played a medley of his hits Starboy, The Hills Can't Feel My Face, I Feel It Coming, Save Your Tears, Earned It, House of Balloons and Blinding Lights. The stage was set in the style of a neon cityscape, and the artist himself appeared as the lyrical hero of his last year's album «After Hours».