© Instagram / Thomas Rhett





Thomas Rhett showed how recording and concerts changed due to COVID-19





The 30-year-old singer has spent a lot of time with his wife Lauren Akins and their adorable daughter due to the quarantine – but he also managed to show the way the process of recording had changed according to new medical prescriptions.

Thomas Rhett took to Instagram to share a somewhat awful post apocalyptic photo where his companions were dealing with musical recording – and the photo made us completely scared!

«What recording looks like in 2020,» Thomas captioned his post with a couple of photos. All the participants were keeping social distance, wearing masks and looking like real strangers.

The photos seemed to be so dull! We felt despair thinking that things like that could last for a long-long time.

Fans' reactions were absolutely different. While others expressed gratitude for the musicians for keeping the society safe, others urged them to put the masks off since they looked ridiculous. Masks under noses made no good, they said.

At the same time, some users suggested there will be a new album soon and offered to give it some «quarantined» name.

We also hope the lockdowns will be over sooner or later, so that Thomas Rhett could arrange his incredible tours again. Do you like his activity by the way?